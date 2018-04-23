CJI Dipak Misra impeachment Live Updates: Setback for Congress, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu rejects notice moved by Opposition

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu rejects opposition’s impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu today rejected the Congress-led opposition’s motion to impeach Chief Justice Dipak Misra, terming it “politically motivated.” Naidu had over the weekend consulted experts following the opposition’s notice. News agency PTI, citing sources reported that the Vice President rejected the impeachment notice citing lack of substantial merit in it.

The Congress and six other parties had on Friday moved an impeachment notice against the CJI. To impeach the CJI, a notice needs to be signed by at least 50 Rajya Sabha MPs, whereas in the Lok Sabha, it needs to be signed by 100 MPs. The opposition parties had accused the CJI of corruption, misusing his authority and failing to protect the independence of the judiciary.

The Rajya Sabha chairman was in Telangana but on Sunday he cut short his visit and returned to the national capital and held consultations with experts. He is believed to have spoken to Attorney General KK Venugopal, former SC judge Justice B Sundershan Reddy, former AG K Parasaran, former secretary general Rajya Sabha VK Agnihotri, former general secretary Lok Sabha Subhash Kashyap, former law secretary P K Malhotra, former legislative secretary Sanjay Singh and senior officials of the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

Track live updates here:

10:56 am: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the Vice President has decided correctly. He said that the Congress party has committed suicide by doing this. “He need not have taken two days to make the decision. It should have been considered null and void and thrown out from the beginning,” he said.

10:50 am: The order said the conversation between third parties with third parties with dubious credentials cannot themselves constitute material evidence against CJI. “Going through the allegations mentioned in the notice, I am of the view they are neither tenable nor admissable. The allegations emerging from the case have a serious tendency of undermining the independence of the judiciary,” it added.

10:45 am: The order by Venkaiah Naidu says that there was no concrete reason behind the allegations against the CJI. It says that the motion presented by the MPs indicated suspicion, conjecture or an assumption in the Prasad Education Trust case. “The same does not constitute proof beyond a reasonable doubt required to make out a case of proved misbehavior,” the order says.

10:40 am: Tehseen Poonawala says that the rejection of the impeachment notice was expected.

Surprise surprise !! Everybody knew the #ImpeachmentMotion would be rejected by #VenkaiahNaidu ji . More constitutional remedies are available including challenging this rejection in the SC. The #Impeachment grounds are not for the #VicePresident to decide upon. — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) April 23, 2018



10:32 am: Shehzad Poonawala, rebel Congress leader: VP & Chairman of RS has rejected the ill conceived & politically motivated #Impeachment motion that Team Rahul intended to use as a gun to hold the judiciary hostage – there were enough legal grounds to do so- would be foolhardy to challenge this merely to satisfy political ends

10:35 am: Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan questioned the Vice President on what grounds the impeachment notice was rejected. His tweet reads; “What!! VP Naidu rejects impeachment motion against CJI signed by 64 RS MPs! On what grounds? He has no power to say that charges are not made out. That’s for the inquiry committee of 3 judges. He only has to see if it’s signed by >50 MPs & possibly if charges are of misbehaviour.”

10:30 am: Senior lawyer and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the rejection was expected.

Expectedly, Sh Naidu rejected imp’ment motion. Unexpectedly, he did so within one day of returning from outstn. Hopefully, the alacrity was not intended to render infructuous calls for CJI to stop Admn work — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 23, 2018



10:25 am: Citing sources, PTI reported that RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu held extensive consultations with top legal and constitutional experts before taking the decision. Sources said the VP had re-scheduled his travel plans considering the seriousness of the matter.

10:18 am: This is a really important matter. We don’t know what was the reason for the rejection. Congress and other opposition parties will talk to some legal experts and take the next step: Congress leader PL Punia

The Congress’ attempts to oust the Chief Justice appeared divided from the very beginning. Besides the Trinamool Congress and some other parties backing out, some Congress leaders — including former law minister Ashwani Kumar and Salman Kurshid — had opposed the party’s move. Kumar had said in an interview that party president Rahul Gandhi may have been “ill-advised”.