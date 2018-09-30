CJI-designate Ranjan Gogoi expresses concern over Pendency of cases, says it has potential to make system irrelevant

Just a few days before assuming the office of the Chief Justice of India, CJI-designate Ranjan Gogoi has expressed serious concerns over the pendency of cases in the courts and said that it ‘has potential to make the system irrelevant’. Speaking at a seminar organised by Youth Bar Association of India on Saturday, Justice Gogoi said that he has a ‘plan to try and tackle the problem’.

Justice Gogoi said that ‘this is a problem’ as he noted that accused in criminal cases are getting hearing after ‘he has served out his sentence’. He said that the situation is the same when it comes to civil cases. He said that the parties in a civil proceeding are ‘getting their judgments in the second or third generation’.

“Pendency is bringing a lot of disrepute. In fact, if I may say so, it has the potential of making the system irrelevant,” Justice Gogoi who is set to assume the CJI office on October 3, said.

He also urged the participants to ‘kindly give a thought to this’ and ‘see how you can overcome this difficulty’. He said: “I don’t think the task is really difficult. I have a plan, will unfold it and you are welcome to take part in that, to participate in the process.”

Justice Gogoi also spoke on the role of young lawyers in social engineering. He said that “as the architects and engineers are responsible for a good house, you as a lawyer and me as the judge we are responsible for what society is”. “What we get to see in the society every day, what we get to see how human rights, political rights, social rights of the 130 crores of Indians are delivered.”

Justice Gogoi will be sworn in as the CJI on October 3. He will retire from the office on November 17, 2019. He was among the four seniormost judges of the top court who had in an unprecedented manner addressed the media earlier in January this year.

Earlier this month, President Ram Nath Kovind had also expressed concerns over pending cases in the courts and alleged that ‘culture of seeking adjournments is among the other reasons for judicial delays’.

At present, there is a backlog of 3.3 crore cases in different courts. Of these, 2.84 crore cases are alone pending in the subordinate courts. In different High Courts, around 43 lakh cases are pending and in the Supreme Court, around 58,000 cases are pending.