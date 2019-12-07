Justice loses character if it becomes revenge, says CJI SA Bobde day after Hyderabad encounter

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde signs on a register after taking oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, on Nov. 18, 2019. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

CJI Bobde statement: In what is being seen as a condemnation of the Hyderabad encounter, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday said that “justice loses its character if it becomes revenge”. Speaking at an event in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, CJI Bobde said justice can never be ‘instant’.

“I don’t think justice can ever be or ought to be instant. And justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes a revenge,” he said.

“Recent events in the country has sparked off an old debate with new vigour. There is no doubt that the criminal justice system must reconsider its attitude towards time, laxity and towards the eventual time it takes to dispose off a criminal matter,” CJI Bobde said on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of the new Rajasthan High Court building complex. The event was also attended by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

WATCH: Justice loses its character if it becomes a revenge, says CJI Bobde

CJI Bobde’s strong remarks have come at a time when there is an intense debate over the Telangana Police’s action against the four men accused of raping and killing a woman near Hyderabad. The four accused were killed in an encounter with the police early Friday.

Interacting with journalists, Cyberabad Police Commissioner CV Sajjanar said that two of the accused tried to flee from police custody after snatching weapons forcing the cops to open retaliatory fire. The incident took place when the four were taken to the site where they burnt the woman’s after raping and killing her on Novemeber 28 to recreate the crime scene and pick some crucial evidence, the police said.