CJI Bobde congratulated by Bar leaders; shares dais with senior judges of Jamaica, Bhutan

By:
Published: November 18, 2019 2:51:30 PM

Justice Bobde, who was part of the historic Ayodhya verdict earlier this month, was on Monday administered oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, 47th Chief Justice of India, K Palanswami, Ram Nath Kovind, Supreme Court of IndiaChief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde (Source: President of India)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanswami on Monday greeted Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde on his elevation to the top post. Justice Bobde, who was part of the historic Ayodhya verdict earlier this month, was on Monday administered oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Tamil Nadu, I congratulate you on your elevation as the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Supreme Court of India,” Palaniswami said in a letter sent to Chief Justice Bobde. “I wish you all success,” he added.

