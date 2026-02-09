The death of CJ Roy, founder and chairman of the Confident Group, sent shockwaves across business circles in India. Roy died by suicide at his Bengaluru office on January 30, 2026, when Income Tax officials were conducting raids. As investigations continue, his son, Rohit Roy has reacted to his father’s untimely death.

Son remembers his father

Days after the tragedy, Rohit Roy released a video message on Instagram, choosing to speak about loss, values and legacy that his father passed on. “The passing of my father, Dr. Roy CJ, on 30th January 2026 is an immense loss—not only for our family and colleagues, but also for the many people whose lives were touched by his work, his ideas, and the institutions he helped build,” Rohit said.

Rohit spoke about the response the family has received from across regions, including from people who never met his father personally. Many, he said, reached out to share how CJ Roy inspired them through his discipline and work ethic. He described his father as a ‘deeply compassionate man’ who believed leadership came with responsibility beyond business. He also spoke about his commitment to charity, concern for communities and support for those in need, Rohit said, came from a genuine belief in dignity, livelihoods and the future of people.

On a personal level, Rohit said his father was his guide and role model. From a young age, he was taught that leadership was not about titles or appearances, but about discipline, integrity and long-term thinking.

One lesson, he said, stayed with him strongly. His father never referred to the company as “my Confident Group,” but always as “our Confident Group.” It showed his belief that institutions are built by people who feel a sense of belonging, responsibility and shared purpose.

Addressing concerns about the future of the Confident Group, Rohit said the company was built as an institution, not around one individual. Strong governance, experienced leadership and capable teams, he said, remain firmly in place.

“The foundations remain intact and fully operational,” he said, adding that the group continues to function with stability, discipline and focus, and that all commitments remain unchanged.

“Loss does not weaken institutions built on principle; it tests them,” he said. “What was built on conviction will endure.”

Who is Rohit Roy?

Rohit Roy is a real estate developer, entrepreneur and well-known luxury car influencer, recognised by his online persona Don Casanova. With over 1.2 million Instagram followers, he is known for his signature blue-themed collection of high-end cars, including rare Bugatti and Rolls-Royce models. He also oversees Confident Group’s UAE operations and runs his own luxury lifestyle brand.

Details on CJ Roy’s death investigation

According to Bengaluru police, CJ Roy arrived at his office between 2 and 3 pm on January 30, when Income Tax officials were present for final scrutiny of documents seized during earlier raids. After briefly interacting with them, he entered his cabin around 3 pm. Police say he shot himself between 3:00 and 3:10 pm using a licensed pistol found at the scene. There were no signs of forced entry or outsiders, and the investigation is ongoing.