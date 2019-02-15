Civilian traffic to be restricted during movement of security forces convoys in J-K, says Rajnath Singh

The Home Minister is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir following the worst terror attack on security forces in the state in the past three decades.

Civilian traffic will be restricted on highways and major roads in Jammu and Kashmir during the movement of convoys of army and security forces, Home Ministry Rajnath Singh announced on Friday, a day after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in an audacious suicide attack. In a veiled reference to separatists and hardline Hurriyat Conference leaders, Singh also said the security given to people getting funds from Pakistan and its snooping agency ISI should be reviewed. “Civilian traffic movement will be restricted for some time during movement of army and security forces convoys.

This may cause inconvenience and I apologise for this but this is necessary for safety of jawans,” he told reporters after a high-level security review meeting here. The Home Minister is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir following the worst terror attack on security forces in the state in the past three decades. “Some elements in Jammu and Kashmir have links with the ISI and terrorist organisation.

We will win decisive war against terrorism,” he said. He said he has instructed the state government to ensure communal harmony. Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those responsible for the attack will pay “a very heavy price” and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists. In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the “blood of the people is boiling” and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely punished.