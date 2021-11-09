Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar, second targeted attack in less than 24 hours

Khan's killing was the second attack by the militants in the city in the past 24 hours. A policeman was shot dead in the Batamaloo area on Sunday evening.

In second targeted attack within 24 hours, terrorists on Monday evening shot dead a civilian in the Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar. Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Bandipora district, worked as a salesman at a shop owned by a Kashmiri Pandit.

After being shot by the ultras, Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of the civilian. “The dastardly killing of Ibrahim is reprehensible & I unreservedly condemn it. Unfortunately Ibrahim is the latest in a series of targeted killings in the valley, especially Srinagar. May Allah grant him place in Jannat,” Omar tweeted.

Srinagar and several other parts of Kashmir have been witnessing a series of targeted attacks on civilians, especially non-local migrants, since October claiming 11 lives.

The police have launched a major crackdown in Kashmir and detained over 900 people suspected to be linked with separatists. The police claim that most of the terrorists involved in recent targeted attacks were killed in encounters.

The police also carried out 11 encounters in which 17 terrorists were killed. Over 5,000 additional troops were also brought in to deal with the situation.