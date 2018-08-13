​​​
Civilian shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Militants shot dead a civilian after abducting him from his house in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

By: | Srinagar | Published: August 13, 2018 8:43 AM
"Police have registered a case and initiated investigation, which suggest involvement of local militants Zahoor Thokar and Showkat Dar of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit," he added.

Militants shot dead a civilian after abducting him from his house in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today. “Terrorists in Murran area of Pulwama last night barged inside the house of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat and abducted him,” a police official said. The official said police recovered Bhat’s bullet-riddled body from a nearby field. “Police have registered a case and initiated investigation, which suggests the involvement of local militants Zahoor Thokar and Showkat Dar of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit,” he added.

