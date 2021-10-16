Civilian killings continue unabated in Kashmir, two more non-locals shot dead in Srinagar and Pulwama

The killings come on a day when police claimed to have gunned down three militants in a span of 24 hours who were involved in last week's killings of members of minority communities.

Civilian killings in the Valley continue unabated with two more non-locals being shot dead in two separate incidents by unidentified terrorists on Saturday evening in Kashmir’s Srinagar and Pulwama.

Arvind Kumar Sah, a golgappa vendor who hails from Bihar’s Banka was shot at by the ultras outside a park at Eidgah in Srinagar in the evening. He died on the spot. In another incident, militants fired at and critically injured Saghir Ahmad, a carpenter hailing from Uttar Pradesh, in Pulwama district, who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “Terrorists fired upon 2 #NonLocal labourers in #Srinagar & #Pulwama. Shri Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar #succumbed to injuries in Srinagar and Shri Sagir Ahmad of UP #critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned & searches started.”

Condemning the incidents, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted the terrorists will be punished soon for killing innocent civilians. “Perpetrators of these heinous attacks will be punished soon. We have intensified our efforts to crush terrorists & their ecosystem. They will have to pay a very heavy price for killing innocent civilians. I urge people to speak in one voice & join hands in the fight against terror,” Sinha tweeted.

The killings come on a day when police claimed to have gunned down three militants in a span of 24 hours who were involved in last week’s killings of members of minority communities. The BJP has condemned Saturday’s killings.

The BJP has condemned Saturday’s killings. Party spokesman Altaf Thakur said the killings of two non-locals is highly condemnable and shocking. He urged the police to nab the killers and punish them sternly.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Strongly condemn today’s attack on a street vendor who sadly succumbed. Such unfortunate incidents only reinforce the immediate need to reach out to the people of J&K by initiating a constructive dialogue.”

Former chief minister and national Conference leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the killings. “Strongly condemn the killing of street vendor Arvind Kumar in a terror attack in Srinagar today. This is yet another case of a civilian being targeted like this. All Arvind Kumar did was come to Srinagar in search of earning opportunities & it’s reprehensible that he was murdered,” Omar tweeted.

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone termed the attacks as cowardly. “This is pure terror. Yet again a non-local vendor shot and killed in Idgah. What a shame. How cowardly can it get,” Lone tweeted.

Earlier this month, two teachers named Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of Srinagar’s famous pharmacy Makhan Lal Bindroo, and a ‘chaat’ vendor Virendra Paswan from Bihar were among those killed by the terrorists.