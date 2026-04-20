The familiar “Civil Lines” label that was once a hallmark of colonial-era urban planning in India, will soon be phased out as the Centre intensifies efforts to remove symbols and practices linked to British rule.

According to a report by Times of India, the government has identified “Civil Lines” as part of a broader review of colonial-era legacies, in line with its push to promote an indigenous identity and reframe administrative and cultural references.

Push to decolonise institutions and mindset

This development is part of a wider exercise to revisit laws, systems, and nomenclature inherited from the British era. In January this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged ministers and senior officials to identify outdated colonial practices and suggest alternatives rooted in Indian traditions.

The initiative showcases an ongoing effort by the Centre to reshape governance and public spaces in a way that aligns more closely with India’s cultural context.

What ‘Civil Lines’ represent

The concept of “Civil Lines” dates back to the 19th century, when the British established these areas as exclusive residential zones for senior administrative officials. They were typically located away from congested city centres and their neighbourhoods were designed with better infrastructure, spacious layouts, and a clear separation from local populations.

They often developed alongside cantonments, forming the civilian counterpart to military zones.

Still present across Indian cities

Till present date, “Civil Lines” can be found in Delhi and several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra. While many of these areas have retained their distinct identity, they have also gradually blended into expanding urban landscapes.

Urban experts see limited practical impact

Urban planners note that while the historical significance of Civil Lines is undeniable, their functional role has evolved over time.

What were once low-density bungalow zones have, in many cities, transformed into densely populated areas with modern infrastructure and multi-storey buildings. As a result, some experts argue that renaming these areas may have more symbolic value than practical impact.

The proposed development fits into an even more broader pattern of renaming places with colonial associations. In recent years, several prominent locations have been rechristened to highlight Indian heritage.

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One notable example is the renaming of Race Course Road in Delhi to Lok Kalyan Marg.

If implemented, the move to phase out “Civil Lines” would mark another step in India’s ongoing attempt to redefine public spaces and institutions through a post-colonial lens.