Citizenship law, NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the opposition parties for spreading lies on citizenship law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused his rivals of stoking fears among people and misleading Muslims over the amended citizenship law. Addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, the Prime Minister said that his government’s schemes have never done any discrimination on the basis of religion.

“The amended citizenship law has nothing to do with Indian citizens,” he told the crowd.

“Citizenship law and NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims,” Modi added.

He said that a lie is being spread that this government had brought the law to snatch people’s rights and dared rivals to find anything discriminatory in his work.

“I dare rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work. We have never asked anyone if he goes to temple or mosque when it comes to implementing our schemes,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi: "Ye jo jhooth failane waale hain main unko chunauti deta hoon. Jaaiye mere har kaam ki padtal kijiye, kahin par door door tak bhed bhaav ki boo aati hai toh desh ke saamne lakar ke rakh dijiye." (Those who are spreading lies, I challenge them. Go and examine all my work, if you find even a hint of discrimination anywhere, bring it before the country.)



Unable to challenge him in elections, PM Modi said, his rivals have resorted to dividing the country through rumours. Without naming the rival parties, he said people were incited by those in high positions, who shared fake videos.

“Lie being spread that I brought law to snatch people’s rights, it will not stand.” he said, adding that some political parties spreading all kinds of rumours, misleading people and stoking their emotions against citizenship law.

“Congress and its friends, some urban naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres…Respect your education, read what is Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. You are educated,” he said.