Citizenship Bill: Welcome Shiv Sena’s change of stand but cant’s ask it to give up ideological position, says Congress

The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the Shiv Sena’s stand that it will not support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha. Sena on Monday supported the Bill in Lok Sabha but now wants some amendments in Rajya Sabha. Informing about its stand, Uddhav Thackeray today said that his party has raised some serious concerns and Sena will not support the bill in the Upper House unless the issues are addressed by the Centre.

“Sena has suggested some changes it wants to be included in the Bill — where will these refugees stay…in which state they will stay. All this should be clarified. We will not support the Bill unless things are clear,” the Maharashtra chief minister said. Following this, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said that if Sena is thinking of changing its stand on the Bill in the Upper House, then his party welcomes it.

He, however, distanced himself from commenting on the flip-flop citing ideology. “We are cognisant of the fact that ideologically we are different and we respect that diversity. Therefore, the alliance (between Congress and NCP with Sena) in Maharashtra is premised on a specific situation. I don’t think that the Shiv Sena has asked us to give up our ideological position and we do not expect them to do so, and these are the realities of real politics,” Tiwari said.

He further said that to tell Sena not to stay true to their ideology is not correct. “If the Shiv Sena is thinking of changing its stand on the Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha based on the fact that it is against the Constitution and is hurting its basic tenets, then we welcome it,” Manish Tiwari added. He had vehemently opposed the bill in Lok Sabha saying it was unconstitutional and against Article 14.

Calling Sena’s move a Bhangra Politics, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said: “They write ‘secular’, in common minimum programme, this bill is against secularism and Article 14. It is the politics of opportunism.” The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be introduced for passage in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm tomorrow (Wednesday).