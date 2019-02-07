Citizenship Bill serves electoral interests of BJP, will vote against it in Rajya Sabha: Shiv Sena

The Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP) may find it difficult to get the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed in Rajya Sabha. According to a report in The Indian Express, BJP’s key ally Shiv Sena has said that it will vote against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha if taken up. Shiv Sena now becomes the second NDA constituent outside the Northeast to oppose the legislation.

Speaking to the daily, Shiv Sena MP and Parliamentary party leader Sanjay Raut termed it a political bill, adding that it is aimed at gaining political mileage

“It is a political Bill, intended to serve electoral interests of the BJP. We are under no obligation to throw our weight behind it,” Raut told the daily.

“Every region has its own identity and an element of pride. That is why linguistic states were created. People of the Northeast feel the Bill (if it becomes a law) will change demographic character of the region,” he added.

Raut said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and leaders of several parties from Northeast met him to seek support on the matter. A total of 10 political parties from the region have urged parties to oppose the Bill.

Last month, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar had announced that his party will vote against the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, a delegation of youth leaders from the Northeast are scheduled to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai soon.

The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on January 8 amid a walkout by Congress. On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned within minutes of meeting in the morning as members of the Opposition protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

In the Rajya Sabha, at least 114 of total 245 Rajya Sabha MPs belonging to 15 opposition parties have announced to vote against the bill. These parties include Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telugu Desam and RJD. Ten NDA MPs (6 of JD(U), 3 of Shiv Sena and 1 Naga People’s Front MP) have also announced to vote against the bill.

The BJP has 73 MPs in Rajya Sabha. It enjoys support of 16 more MPS. This will takes its total to 89. The party is hopeful that AIADMK (13), BJD (9), TRS (6), YSR Congress (2), and INLD (1) will vote in its favour.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to remove hurdles for migrants belonging to six minority groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan getting Indian citizenship.