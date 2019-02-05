Citizenship Bill row: Mizoram needs one voice on issue, PRISM party tells CM, urges him to call all-party meeting

By: | Published: February 5, 2019 5:44 PM

The Cabinet meeting also decided that concerted efforts be made by the state government to ensure that the proposed amendment should be defeated in the Rajya Sabha.

Zoramthanga, Mizoram Chief Minister, Governor K Rajasekharan, Mizo National Front presidentZoramthanga had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and told him that the people of the northeastern state vehemently opposes the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. (ANI)

The Prism party Tuesday urged Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo to convene an all-party meeting on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. A press statement issued by People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) party here said that it has submitted letters to the CM and speaker to call the meeting to ensure that the people of Mizoram, irrespective of political affiliations would have one voice against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The statement said that the party had earlier made an appeal to Zoramthanga on January 15 last, but was yet to receive any response from the chief minister till date. United efforts of the people would be more effective than the fragmented voices of the political parties and civil societies, the statement said. The Mizoram cabinet on January 10 had described as “unfortunate” the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by the Lok Sabha.

Zoramthanga had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 14 and told him that the people of the northeastern state vehemently opposes the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

