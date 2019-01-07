Citizenship Bill row: Asom Gana Parishad withdraws support to BJP government in Assam

In October last year, the AGP took out a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati.

In another setback for the BJP months before Lok Sabha polls, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) today withdrew its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the Assam Assembly over differences on the Citizenship Bill. The withdrawal step was announced by party president Atul Bor.

The main aim of the bill is to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Parsi migrants from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan . The AGP is against the bill. The party has expressed concerns that the bill will destroy Assam because of the influx of Bangladeshi Hindus.

In October last year, the AGP took out a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati. In Assam Assembly’s 126 seat, ruling BJP has 61 MLAs and had outside support from the AGP, which has 14 seats in Assam Assembly.

The decision to withdraw support was taken after a delegation of AGP leaders met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. During the meeting, the minister had asserted that the government will ensure the bill’s passage in Lok Sabha Tuesday, Bora said.

“We made a last ditch attempt today to convince the Centre not to pass the Bill. But Singh told us clearly that it will be passed in Lok Sabha tomorrow. After this, there is no question of remaining in the alliance,” Bora was quoted as saying by PTI.

The withdrawal statement followed senior AGP leader and ex-Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s statement saying that the party would withdraw support to the state government in Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in passed in Lok Sabha.

A large number of people and organisations have been opposing the bill in the Northeast. Congress, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress, CPI (M) and a number of other parties have been opposing the bill.