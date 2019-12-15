Citizenship bill protests in Delhi turn violent, 35 injured

Eleven of them, the sources said, have been admitted. (Reuters photo)

After a clash between protesters and police during a demonstration against the amended citizenship law near Jamia Millia Islamia, at least 35 injured people were taken to a nearby hospital, sources said. Thirty-five people were brought in with injuries to the Holy Family Hospital in Okhla. Eleven of them, the sources said, have been admitted.

