Citizenship bill protests in Delhi turn violent, 35 injured

Thirty-five people were brought in with injuries to the Holy Family Hospital in Okhla.
After a clash between protesters and police during a demonstration against the amended citizenship law near Jamia Millia Islamia, at least 35 injured people were taken to a nearby hospital, sources said. Thirty-five people were brought in with injuries to the Holy Family Hospital in Okhla. Eleven of them, the sources said, have been admitted.
(More details are awaited.)
