Citizenship Bill passage marks ‘dark day’ in constitutional history of India: Sonia Gandhi

Published: December 11, 2019 10:18:17 PM

In a statement, she also reiterated Congress' determination to be relentless in its struggle against what she alleged was the BJP's "dangerously divisive and polarising agenda".

Citizenship Amendment Bill has been passed by Parliament.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill marks a “dark day” in constitutional
history of India and a “victory of narrow-minded and bigoted forces” over the country’s pluralism.

“The Bill fundamentally challenges the idea of India that our forefathers fought for and, in its place, creates a disturbed, distorted and divided India where religion will become a determinant of nationhood,” she said.

