Citizenship bill: BJP considers middle path as protests grip North East

Ram Madhav (File photo: ANI)

As protests continue in the country’s North East over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to have decided to push for a middle path as the draft legislation comes up for the Rajya Sabha’s approval in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

BJP general secretary and in-charge of northeast region Ram Madhav said that the government as well as the party are trying to find a way to break the stalemate. “From the party’s side we are talking to all of them, also from the government side, the Home Minister has been in touch with the senior leaders of all the front governments in the North East. We are hopeful that we will find a middle ground which will satisfy all of us,” he was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

Declining to comment on details of the middle path that the government is apparently considering, he said, “I cannot give you a categorical answer now. Our leadership is discussing how to address the concerns that are being expressed by different alliance partners as well as different sections of the people in the North-East. At the same time, we have to deliver on our promise to the persecuted people.”

Soon after BJP’s Assam ally Asom Gana Parishad decided to walk out of the coalition, Home Minister Rajnath Singh declared that the Centre would meet CMs of North East states.

The bill that was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha is currently pending in Rajya Sabha. It amends the Citizenship Act, 1955, by relaxing eligibility rules to the citizenship of India for immigrants belonging to six minority (non-Muslim) religions – Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians – from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh Pakistan or Afghanistan.

A large number of groups in Assam see the Bill as a “threat” to indigenous communities of the region as it goes against Assam Accord provision that said that any person who came into Assam after March 24, 1971 midnight would be considered as a foreigner.