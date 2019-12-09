Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: When Asaduddin Owaisi compared Amit Shah to Adolf Hitler

Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

The Lok Sabha today witnessed a heated debate over the introduction of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by the government. While Opposition parties including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress opposed the Lower House taking up the Bill for discussion, stating that it violated Article 14 of the Constitution. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, however, took the attack against Home Minister Amit Shah a step further when he drew parallels between him and the German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Speaking in the House, moments after the Home minister tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said, “I appeal to you (Speaker), save country from such a law and save the Home Minister also. Otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel’s citizenship act, Home Minister’s name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion.”

The Nuremberg Laws were introduced by the Nazi Germany in 1935. Under it, the government did not allow marriages and extramarital intercourse between Jews and Germans. German females, who were under 45 years of age, were not allowed employment in Jewish houses.

The Israeli Citizen law is on two statutes. Enacted in 1950, the Law of Return gives permission to Jew to immigrate to Israel. The Citizenship Act of 1952 shows how one can get Israeli nationality. It has been amended twice and the citizenship act as many as thirteen times.

There are two main principles of Israeli citizenship, which are jus sanguinis (citizenship to the people by the matter ofdescent) for Jews, while the other is jus soli (People getting citizenship of the country on account of by place of birth) for others.

Speaker Om Birla expunged Owaisi’s statement saying, “Please don’t use such unparliamentary language in the house, this remark will be expunged from records.”

Earlier in the day, Congress’ Shashi Tharoor submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha opposing the bill, pointing out that it violated the fundamental right to equality. He submitted the notice under Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

In his notice, the former minister observed that the bill violates fundamental Right to Equality prescribed under Article 14 of Constitution as it infringes upon the principle of “equality before the law” and “equal protection of laws” that have been made guaranteed to all persons, which also include non-citizens.

Tharoor further observed that the bill encourages the idea of religious discrimination giving permission to people from only six religious identities to get citizenship while leaving out those from other religious identities.

He argued that it was beyond the legislative competence of the House to come out with a “legislation of this nature” since Article 13 suggests that “the State shall not make any law which takes away or abridges the rights conferred by Part III of the Constitution”.