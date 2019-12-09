Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Take Shias into consideration too, community leader writes to Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah

Hours before Union Home minister Amit Shah tables the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha today, Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has written a letter to the minister urging him to include the refugees from the Shia community in its list of communities which will be granted citizenship under the proposed Act.

In his letter to the minister, board chairman Wasim Rizvi wrote, “As the government has decided to bring refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsees communities under the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, from other country, requesting you to bring those from Shia community in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Kenya under the same bracket, as they are facing human right violations in their countries. They are being killed for being part of the Shia community.”

“It is true that Shia, being a ‘weak community’, has always faced torture from Muslim majority communities,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi (in file pic) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting the minister to include Shia community in #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019. pic.twitter.com/2u0TKAl8m3 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

Rizvi further said that the Shia community has been facing human rights violations since the last 1400 years at the hands of the Muslim majority Sunny community. “Requesting you to keep the torture faced by the Shia Community in mind and make them part of the bill.”

Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to introduce the bill that seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who are trying to religious persecution there.

Earlier in the day, soon after the Lower House of the Parliament began proceedings, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor submitted a notice opposing the bill at the introduction stage observing that it “violates” the fundamental right to equality.

He submitted the notice under Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha. In his notice, Tharoor pointed out that the bill violates the Fundamental Right to Equality that is prescribed by Article 14 as it infringes upon the principle of “equality before law” as also “equal protection of laws” that is guaranteed to all persons, including non-citizens.