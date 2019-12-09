Shiv Sena’s balancing act? Sanjay Raut backs Citizenship Amendment Bill, Saamana calls it ‘invisible partition’

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI)

Citizenship Amendment Bill news: As the Centre prepares to table the crucial Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today, Bharatiya Janata Party’s erstwhile alliance partner Shiv Sena appears confused over whether to support the legislation or stand against it. Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to table the bill in Lok Sabha later today.

An editorial in Sena’s mouthpiece – Saamana – slammed the BJP for an “invisible partition” of the country on religion basis. “There is no dearth of problems in India now but still we are inviting new ones such as CAB. It looks like the Centre has made an invisible partition of Hindus and Muslims over the bill,” the editorial stated.

Interestingly, Sanjay Raut, who is also the editor of Saamana, took a different stand over the issue on social media. Raut backed the BJP’s idea of identifying and evicting ‘illegal intruders’. However, the Shiv Sena national spokesperson also raised the issue of Kashmiri Pandits.

“Illegal Intruders should be thrown out . immigrant Hindus must be given citizenship,but @AmitShah let’s give rest to allegations of creating vote bank & not give them voting rights,what say ? And yes what about pandits,have they gone back to kashmir after article 370 was removed,” Sanjay Raut said in his tweet in which he tagged Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Shiv Sena, which has 18 members in Lok Sabha, fell out with the BJP after an alliance of over 30 years over the issue of CM post in Maharashtra last month. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party then formed an alliance with the NCP and Congress to form government in the state.

While Sena appears to be treading caustiously over the matter considering its Hindu vote bank, its new alliance partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government – Congress, NCP – have vehemently opposed the Bill which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

Describing the Bill as contrary to the country’s Constitution and its secular ethos, the Congress has said it will oppose it “tooth and nail” in Parliament.