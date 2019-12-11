‘You want to have voice or make noise’, Venkaiah Naidu reprimands Opposition member during debate on Citizen Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu warned Congress MP Ripun Bora over repeated sloganeering. (Photo/Rajya Sabha TV)

Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday tabled the much-debated Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha. A discussion on the Bill is currently underway with the government and Opposition members putting up a spirited fight for and against the proposed legislation.

However, one incident in the Upper House during the discussion prompted Venkaiah Naidu to take strong note, even leading to a brief halt in the live telecast of Rajya Sabha proceedings. As soon as Amit Shah proposed to move the legislation, there was sloganeering from the Opposition benches. The Home Minister was repeatedly heckled during his opening remarks by members of the Opposition benches.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had to intervene and issue a strict warning to agitating members. “This is misbeaviour. If you do not stop I will be forced to name you,” Naidu told a member of the Opposition.

“This will not go in record. Nothing should be shown,” M Venkaiah Naidu said following which the live telecast of the proceedings was suspended briefly.

“I request you all to rise above politics and support the Bill. I assure you that I will answer all your queries. Citizenship Amendment Bill is hope for lakhs of persecuted people, it will bring a new dawn in the lives of lakhs of people,” Amit Shah was heard saying when the telecast resumed.

However, when the Opposition member refused to pay heed to Naidu’s repeated appeals not to create a ruckus, the Rajya Sabha chairperson issued a stern warning to the leader.

“Next time you rise I will have to name you and you will lose opportunity both here and in the evening also. You want to have voice or make noise? Choice is yours,” Venkaiah Naidu said.

Congress’s Anand Sharma, who spoke immediately after Amit Shah, described the Citizenship Amendment Bill as an assault on the Constitution of India. “The Citizenship Amendment Bill hurts the soul of India. It goes against the very preamble of the constitution,” he said.

Referring to Amit Shah’s Monday’s remark in Lok Sabha, Anand Sharma said it was wrong to blame the Congress for India’s bifurcation. “Congress didn’t bring the two-nation theory. First Hindu Mahasabha brought it under Vinayak Savarkar and then the Muslim League. Numerous Congress leaders were jailed fighting for Independence,” Anand Sharma went on to add.