Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Opposition speaking Pakistan’s language, says PM Modi

December 11, 2019

Protests have broken out in several parts of the Northeast over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. It will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the opposition parties for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. According to news agency ANI, PM Modi spoke in detail about the legislation at the BJP Parliamentary party meeting. A few opposition parties are speaking the language of Pakistan, news agency ANI quoted PM Modi, as saying in meeting.

“Some Opposition parties are speaking the same language as Pakistan on the Citizenship Amendment Bill,” the PM said, news ANI reported while citing sources. He also said that the legislation will be written in golden letters in history.

