Citizenship Amendment Act: Supreme Court to hear 59 pleas challenging validity of law passed by Parliament

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging validity of just amended Citizenship law.

The Supreme Court will today hear 59 petitions challenging the validity of the amended Citizenship Act. At 11:30 AM, a bench headed by CJI SA Bobde will hear the petitions filed by various political parties including the Congress, Kerala-based Indian Union Muslim League, Trinamool Congress, Muslim organisations, and NGOs. Royal scion of Tripura Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman has also approached the top court against the new law.

The petitioners have urged the court to declare the amendment to the law null and void. The Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill last week to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The IUML will be represented by senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal. Another Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will argue on behalf of his party and Barman.

“I have filed two pleas one by Indian National Congress and the other by ex-Maharaja of Tripura challenging the validity of Citizenship Amendment Act. All I want is that they should come up for hearing along with a similar petition filed by IUML on December 18,” Singhvi said.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has also moved the court challenging the CAA. He has alleged that the law violates Article 14 of the Constitution. In his plea, Owaisi has urged the apex court to declare provisions of the law as unconstitutional. He said the present Amendment Act miserably fails on the touchstone of Article 14 and the parameters for non-arbitrariness provided therein.

“The Act is primarily focused on establishing a religion-based classification which is, in and of itself, an impermissible classification and therefore violative of Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution,” his plea said.

Another petition has been filed by noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan on behalf of five human rights activists and academician Harsh Mander.

The law grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian Community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, who entered into India on or before 31st day of December, 2014 due to religious persecution there.

Several other petitioners including All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, NGOs ‘Rihai Manch’ and Citizens Against Hate, advocate M L Sharma, law students have also approached the apex court challenging the law.

Violent clashes broke out in Assam, other NE states after political parties and several organisations stepped up their protests against the new law. Violence broke out in Delhi on Sunday evening after Jamia Millia Islamia University students clash with the police.