Citizenship Act: Shiv Sena backs students, blames Centre for nationwide protests

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the government should listen to students. (PTI)

The Shiv Sena has come out in support of students of Jamia Milia Islamia who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. It has also attacked the central government for its mishandling of the issue that has triggered a massive protest across the nation.

Speaking to ANI, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the government should listen to students. He further said that the country was on fire and this would not have happened if the government had consulted everyone.

Backing the students, the Rajya Sabha MP said that some students are saying that the protesters are speaking the language of Pakistan. “This is not right…All the BJP-ruled states are burning. The Prime Minister should call an all-party meet (over the issue),” the Sena leader said.

Notably, the Shiv Sena had supported the Citizenship Bill in Lok Sabha but chose to abstain in Rajya Sabha, citing no satisfactory answers from the Centre to some of the concerns raised by its leaders.

Following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, massive protests have erupted in Assam where people wanted the government to consider the indigenous people who feared demographic change. The protests later spread to several parts of the country where people believe that the bill is against the Muslims.

Despite the government’s efforts to bust several myths about the bill, protests have hit several universities such as Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

On Sunday, a clash broke out between Jamia students and Delhi police. This happened after the agitators allegedly resorted to stone-pelting and arson. However, Jamia administration claims that students did not indulge in arson and it was some protestors from the neighbouring area who joined the students and created trouble on the streets.