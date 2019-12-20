Assam holds pro-CAA rally for peace and harmony amid violent protests nationwide

Assam returned to normalcy, but protests have turned violent at other places in the country. However, the reason for which the protests are happening in parts of the country is entirely different from that of the northeastern state.

At a time when the country is witnessing a series of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday led a mammoth pro-citizenship law rally calling for peace and harmony in the northeastern state. The rally was joined by BJP workers and legislators of the state. Ironically, it was Assam where the first protests against the citizenship law had sparked off. However, the situation came under control after days of protests and now the state is largely peaceful.

Affection of people and their spirited participation in #NalbariPeaceMarch was heart-touching. From small children to elderly women ~ everyone astoundingly reposed their faith once more in PM Sri @narendramodi and HM Sri @AmitShah. I thank you all.@BJP4Assam @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/7m7j3TlpJq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 20, 2019

A day after the citizenship law was cleared by Parliament, Assam erupted in violent protests disrupting the normal functioning of the state. The protestors vandalised railway stations, post offices, banks, bus terminus and shops. They also set dozens of vehicles on fire. After repeated attempts and assurances from the ruling BJP, the demonstrators returned to peaceful protests.

This week on Monday, the Assam government decided to lift curfew completely, including the night curfew. Today, BJP Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a large number of overwhelmingly enthusiastic people joined the BJP for peace and prosperity march. “I thank people for your continued faith in us. Your love keeps us driving to achieve the best,” he said.

While Assam returned to normalcy, protests have turned violent at other places in the country. However, the reason for which the protests are happening in parts of the country is entirely different from that of the northeastern state.

In Assam, the people are against illegal infiltrators regardless of their religion. But in the rest of the country, a section of people is demanding the inclusion of Muslims too. The amended citizenship law has provision to grant citizenship to people from six minority communities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.