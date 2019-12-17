Citizenship Act: Protesters vandalise Mau police station; 19 detailed, internet services suspended

A dharna against the new citizenship law in front of the Ambedkar statue in Lucknow on Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Mau police on Tuesday detained 19 people in connection with vandalisation of a police station yesterday by a group of unidentified miscreants. Police said that the group torched some vehicles, damaged public property and raised slogans against the government.

The demonstration was organised to protest against the alleged police crackdown on students who were demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Bill at Jamia Millia Islamic University and Aligarh Muslim University.

“19 people have been detained till now in connection with the incident. The process of identifying other accused persons is still underway,” Anurag Arya, Mau SP, said.

Several video clips show that the computer room of Dakshintola police station was vandalised and a portion of the boundary wall damaged. According to Dakshintola police station SHO Nihar Kumar, over 300 people barged into the police station around 5 PM and damaged the property.

“They broke the boundary wall. There have been some damages,” he said.

Police said cops had to fire in the air and teargas shells to control the situation. According to reports, the crowd torched nearly 15 vehicles.

“Few people who had gathered at Hajipura to hold protest over yesterday’s Jamia Millia Islamia incident, have been disbursed. Few motorbikes were torched by them. The situation is peaceful now. Section 144 has been imposed in Hajipura Chowk area,” Gyan Prakash Tripathi, DM Mau, said.

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that the situation in Mau is under control and police officials doing patrolling in the city.

“Administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. Section 144 has been imposed in the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has made an appeal to the people to maintain peace. He held a late-night meeting via video conferencing with DMs and police chiefs to review to situation. He asked them to take firm steps in dealing with anti-social elements.

The Mau district administration has suspended internet services following the violence. Also, internet services have been suspended in Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh and Kasganj. In Prayagraj, police officials are on their toes and doing regular patrolling.