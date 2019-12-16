Citizenship Act protest Live Updates: Detained Jamia students released, varsity announces vacation till January 5

Police and students scuffle outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Jamia, AMU protest Live Live Updates: As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University, were released in the wee hours on Monday. While 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station, fifteen were released from the New Friends Colony police station. Earlier on Sunday, protesters torched four buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia. They were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act. Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob. Several cops and fire fighters were also injured in the clash. Meanwhile, the varsity administration has announced closure of the university till January 5. Also, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been shut till January 5. The clashes at AMU started after an agitation by Jamia Millia Islamia students against the legislation turned violent. The AMU students gathered at the Babey Sir Syed Gate and raised slogans.