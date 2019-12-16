Citizenship Act: Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress’ protest at India Gate against police action at Jamia

Among the senior leaders who are protesting at India Gate are Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, AK Antony, PL Punia, Ambika Soni and Ahmed Patel.

Citizenship Act protests: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and some senior party leaders today sat on a symbolic protest against the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. The demonstration, also to mark the party’s protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, was to show solidarity with the Jamia students who were at receiving end of alleged police brutality inside the varsity campus in the national capital.

Among the senior leaders who are protesting at India Gate are Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, AK Antony, PL Punia, Ambika Soni and Ahmed Patel. The development comes a day after Delhi Police used force to control the protesting Jamia students who had allegedly resorted to vandalism and stone-pelting during their protest against the CAA.

During the clash, several students got injured and were admitted to hospital. The Delhi Police today said that it exercised maximum restraint while dealing with the students and the situation went out of hand when protesters vandalised vehicles and set buses on fire. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that around 30 police personnel received injuries during the clash and two SHO suffered fractures, one of personnel is in ICU. “Two FIRs have been registered for rioting and arsoning,” he added.

Speaking on why Delhi Police entered the campus without permission from Jamia authorities, Randhawa said: “When we started pushing rowdy elements, they went inside. Police also chased them, stones were being pelted at us.” The police action in Jamia triggered massive outrage across the nation with many university students hitting the streets to show solidarity with students.

Priyanka Gandhi attacked the government for what happened in Jamia. She said that the government attacked the Constitution and attacked students after entering the university. “We will fight for the constitution, we will fight against this government,” she added.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress for allegedly flaring up the protests. He said: “Its (Citizenship Act) objective is to give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. This Act poses no danger to the citizenship of people of our country. Some are trying to flare religious tensions, it’s sad Congress stands with them.”