‘Citizenship Act not against Muslims’: National Commission for Minorities Chairman urges Jamia students to end protest

National Commission for Minorities Chairman Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act is not against Muslims and protests against the law are not needed. Urging the students to protest peacefully if at all they feel strongly against it, Rizvi said, “I appeal to the protesters (in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University) that protest isn’t needed as Citizenship AmendmentAct isn’t against Muslims of India. If at all they’re protesting, it should be done peacefully. If Commission feels the need to issue notice, it’ll be done.”

His statement comes a day after Delhi Police action against Jamia students inside the campus after incidents of stone-pelting during their protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Hundreds of university students came out on the streets and allegedly set buses on fire, prompting police shells to use tear gas to control the protesters.

The situation went out of hand on Sunday when students continued to pelt stones and refused to call off the protests. The police then resorted to lathi-charge to quell the stir. Rizvi today appealed to the protesters that such protests should not be done. “I also appeal to the police that they should show some restraint and control the situation calmly,” he added.

A day after police action in Jamia, protests erupted in different campuses in Lucknow, Mumbai and Hyderabad, among others. In Lucknow, protesters raised slogans in support of Jamia students in Nadwa college. Lucknow SP Kalanidhi Naithani informed that there was stone pelting for about 30 seconds when around 150 people had come out to protest and raise slogans. “The situation is normal now. Students are going back to their classrooms,” he said.

Earlier today, senior advocate Indira Jaising urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the police action in Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University. However, Chief Justice SA Bobde refused to take up the case saying, “We will determine the rights but not in the atmosphere of riots, let all of this stop and then we will take suo moto cognizance. We are not against rights and peaceful demonstrations.”