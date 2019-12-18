Citizenship Act: Imran Khan says millions on Muslims could flee India, Pakistan can’t accommodate them

Citizenship Act: Imran Khan said that Pakistan will not be able to take more refugees.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday that millions of Muslims could flee India due to the curfew in Jammu and Kashmir and India’s new citizenship law, which would create “a refugee crisis that would dwarf other crises”.

Khan, addressing the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva, said: “We are worried there not only could be a refugee crisis, we are worried it could lead to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries.” “Our country will not be able to accommodate more refugees,” he added, urging the world to “step in now”.

Khan’s remarks came five days after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of moving ahead with its ‘Hindu supremacist agenda’.

“India, under Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu Supremacist agenda. Starting with illegal annexation & continuing siege of J&K, then stripping 2 mn Indian Muslim in Assam of citizenship, setting up internment camps; now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law,” Khan had tweeted.

Watch: Imran Khan speaks at Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva



In response to Khan’s statement, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that they do not need to respond to every statement made by the Pakistan PM. “All his statements are unwarranted, he should rather pay attention to the condition of minorities in Pakistan than comment on internal matters of India,” ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.