Citizenship Act effect: Bangladesh seeks postponement of meetings with India on river management

Published: December 17, 2019 9:57:06 PM

Bangladesh has sought postponement of two meetings with India on river management scheduled for later this week.

india, bangladeshThe meetings were scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday.

Amid protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Bangladesh has sought postponement of two meetings with India on river management scheduled for later this week, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said the meetings were scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday.

They added one was joint committee meeting and another technical level meeting.

