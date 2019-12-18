Citizenship Act: Don’t be used by ‘urban Naxals’, Modi to protesting students

Modi also warned students protesting against the new citizenship law from being “used” by “urban Naxals” and certain intellectuals.

Pakur: Accusing the Congress of spreading lies over the new citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dared the party and its allies to publicly declare they would give Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis.

Addressing a rally at Barhait in Jharkhand in the last phase of Assembly polls, Modi said, “Main Aaj Congress aur unke jitne chele chapaate hain, jitne unke saathi dal hain, unko aaj khule aam chunauti deta hoon, agar unme himmat hai khul kar ke ghonshna karein ki woh Pakistan ke har naagrik ko Bharat ki naagrikta dene ke liye taiyyar hain. Keh dein zara, desh unka hisaab chukta kar dega (Friends, I dare Congress and its allies to accord citizenship to all Pakistani citizens. Let them announce it. The country will settle the score),” Modi said.

Modi also challenged the Congress and other Opposition parties to announce the reversal of abrogation of Article 370 and the criminalisation of instant triple talaq.

“Congress is chunauti ko sweekar karein, khul kar ke ailaan kare warna desh se jhooth bolna, desh mein bhram failana, doosron ko apni dhaal bana kar ye guerilla rajneeti band kare (Let Congress accept this challenge. Else, they should avoid misleading and spreading lies, and stop their guerilla politics by firing from the shoulders of others),” The PM said.

The Prime Minister also said the citizenship law did not snatch the rights of any Muslim. “Saathiyon, Citizenship (Amendment) Act na kisi Bharatiya ka adhikaar chheenta hai, na hi usey kisi tarah ka nuksaan pahunchata hai, lekin phir bhi Congress aur uske saathi is mudday par musalmaanon ko darane ka, bhadkaane ka, bhaibheet karne ka prayas karke aapni rajnaitik khichdi failana chahte hai (The CAA does not take away the rights of any Indian, nor it brings him any harm. But then, Congress and its friends are spreading fear and instigating Muslims, and create a political mess),” Modi said.

In a separate rally, Modi also appealed to protesting college and university students to bring forth issues for discussion with the government in a “democratic manner”. “The government hears you,” he said.

“Lekin aapko ye samajhna hoga ki kahin kuch dal, kathit urban naxals, kahin apne aap ko buddhi jiwi kahne wale log, aapke kandhe par bandook chala kar aapna raajnitik ullu to seedha nahi kare rahe hain? Aapki barbaadi karne ke peeche kahin inka shadyantra toh nahi hai. Yaad rakhiyega, aur yeh desh 20 saal se dekh raha hai, unhe sirf aur sirf Modi se nafrat hai (But you have to understand that some parties, so-called urban Naxals, people who claim to be intellectuals, whether they are using you for their politics. Please remember they just hate Modi),” he said.