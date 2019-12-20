Uttar Pradesh violence: 55 arrested over Lucknow clashes, mobile internet suspended in 8 districts amid CAA protests

Following the violence in Sambhal and Lucknow, the state swung into action and took a number of precautionary measures to control the situation from getting worse. (PTI)

CAA Protests in UP: The protests against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent primarily at two places in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Thousands of protesters hit the streets in various parts of the state but situation spiralled out of control at Smabhalpur district and Hazratganj area of Lucknow, where demonstrators resorted to stone-pelting, vandalism and arsoning.

Following the violence in two cities, the state swung into action and took a number of precautionary measures to control the situation from getting worse. The administration has enforced Section 144 and suspended internet services in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Sambhal and Mau.

Here’s all that happened on Thursday

First, the violence broke out in Sambhal where the protesters vandalised scores of vehicles and set a state transport bus on fire. The demonstrators also resorted to stone-pelting, leaving police personnel injured. The second report of violence came from Hazratganj of Lucknow. Here, the protesters pelted stones at police and set several media OB vans ablaze. To control the situation, the police fired tear gas and resorted to lathi-charge.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fired a warning shot that such kind of violence would not be tolerated. “You cannot indulge in violence in the name of protest. We will take strict action against such elements. Will seize the property of those found guilty and compensate damage to public property,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh today said that 55 people have been arrested in Lucknow. He said that the police were scrutinizing CCTV footage and SSP will take appropriate action and no one will be spared. “They pelted stones at us and set ablaze OB vans of media. We chased them and fired tear gas. The situation is now under control,” he added.

In Sambhal, An FIR has been registered against 17 people including Samajwadi Party leaders, MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan in connection with the violence on Thursday. BSP chief Mayawati today said that her party has always opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act and she has been protesting against it since the beginning. “But like other parties, we don’t believe in the destruction of public property and violence,” she said.

Apart from internet services, SMS services of all telecom operators have also been suspended in Lucknow and various other places on orders from the state administration. A series of precautionary measures have been taken following the violence and death of a 25-year-old man who was killed during the protest in Lucknow on Thursday.