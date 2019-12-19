CAA protests Live Updates: Bihar bandh today, CPI-M workers block rail tracks in Darbhanga, Rajendra Nagar

CAA Protests: Bihar bandh today. CPIM-M workers block rail tracks in Darbhanga

Bihar Bandh today, CAA protest Live Updates: Even as the scale of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act showed a decline across the country on Wednesday, CPI-M workers on Thursday morning blocked railway track at Laheriasarai railway station near Darbhanga. The blocked the movement of road traffic as well. In Patna, protestors stopped trains at Rajendra Nagar and raised slogans against the CAA and NRC. The CPI(M) has called for a strike across the state against the just amended citizenship law. In Delhi, police and paramilitary personnel carried out a flag march in north east area. The situation in s Seelampur and Jafrabad localities, where 21 people, including 12 cops were injured during a protest against the act on Tuesday, remained under control, but authorities imposed prohibitory orders as a precautionary measure. Police said eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence on Tuesday. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take out a march today evening in Kolkata to protest against the proposed pan-India NRC and the CAA. The Congress and NCO will also hold a rally in Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan against the Citizenship Amendment Act.