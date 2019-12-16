Citizenship Act: 1984 riots-accused Jagdish Tytler spotted at Congress protest led by Priyanka Gandhi

Recently, he was seen with Congress protesters when the Centre withdrew the SPG security from Gandhi family. (ANI)

Citizenship Act protests: 1984 Sikh riots-accused Jagdish Tytler on Monday joined Congress’ symbolic protest which was led by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at India Gate. His presence at the event, which was against the alleged police brutality on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, surprised many as he has been facing CBI investigation for allegedly inciting mobs during worst anti-Sikh riots in 1984. He is accused of leading a mob near Pul Bangash area of Old Delhi where three Sikhs were killed.

The Congress has often tried to distance itself from the controversial leader as it hampers the image of the party and distracts public attention. However, Tytler has been present at several events of the party whenever he gets the chance. The party, however, has kept him off the list as far as big events are concerned. Recently, he was seen with Congress protesters when the Centre withdrew the SPG security from Gandhi family.

Prior to that, Tytler was seen with other party leaders outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence to request him not to step down from the post of Congress president. He was also seen in the front rows when Sheila Dikshit took charge as the Delhi Congress chief last year in January.

Tytler was earlier given a clean-chit by the probe agency but the court directed the agency to re-open the case after fresh evidence emerged against him. This year in February, a Delhi court had directed the CBI to expedite investigations against Jagdish Tytler. Not only Tytler, but several other high-profile Congress leaders were also accused of inciting the mobs during 1984 riots. One of them was Sajjan Kumar who was sentenced to life in December 2018.