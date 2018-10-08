Citizens can report MCC violations on cVILGIL app, says Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar

Representative Image

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar Monday said the citizens can report Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations through the cVIGIL application. He said the application is now operational in the state and by using it citizens can immediately report incidents of misconduct within minutes of them occurring. Further, there is no need to rush to the office of the returning officer to lodge a complaint, Kumar said.

Addressing a meeting during the state-level cVIGIL app training exercise for election officers, Kumar said citizens with the application can click a picture or record a video of upto two minutes’ of the scene of MCC violations. The photo or video is to be uploaded on the application. Using the geographic information system, the app can locate the scene of the violation.

After the violation is successfully submitted, the citizen will get a unique ID to track the plaint and receive follow-up updates on his or her mobile.

A citizen can report many such incidents in this manner and he will get a unique id for each report for follow-up updates. The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential, he added.

On the day, Kumar also launched Raj Election application through which voters can check their electoral roll number and voter ID number. Both the applications can be downloaded from Google Play Store, he said.