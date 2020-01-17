Citizen is the king in a democratic system of governance: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Once this basic point becomes a conviction, other factors like professionalism, efficiency and transparency will follow suit, he said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that the citizen is the king in a democratic system of governance. Patnaik said this at a programme here on Thursday while announcing the inclusion of the Industries and MSME departments in the Mo Sarkar (my government) initiative to provide hassle-free services to prospective investors and entrepreneurs. “As in the market economy, the customer is the king, so is the citizen in a democratic system of governance. We are here to serve them.

Once this basic point becomes a conviction, other factors like professionalism, efficiency and transparency will follow suit, he said. The ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative is a new movement in governance and administration. It wants to change the fundamental psychology of public servants that we are carrying since the time of British Raj, Patnaik said.

The Industries and MSME departments, along with its corporations like IPICOL, IDCO, the Office of Director of Industries, the Office of Director of Export, Promotion & Marketing and 31 District Industries Centres will come under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative. “Considering the rapid industrialization and growing investments into the state, it is necessary that these quintessential departments of the government come under this initiative. “I am aware that these departments, particularly the corporations of IPICOL and IDCO, are the most 5T and Mo Sarkar ready by the virtue of the high facilitation standards they have set over the years and would prove to be a model for other departments,” the chief minister said.

Every department needs to have a robust feedback mechanism, he said, adding efficiency in this mechanism will force necessary behavioural changes, if required. The chief minister said Industries and MSME departments have been under focus for many initiatives including Make-in-Odisha and the two Make-in-Odisha conclaves that have been huge hits receiving investment offers of more than Rs six lakh crore.

Odisha Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said: “We are fully prepared to live up to the expectations of our clientele. Necessary efforts towards sensitizing the officials have been taken up. I believe the department is fully aligned with the objectives of Mo Sarkar.” Under Mo Sarker initiative, anyone visiting government offices will have his mobile number registered in the “Mo Sarkar Portal”.

A toll-free number is being provided to register the number of the person concerned. The chief minister, minister and the departmental authorities call up to randomly selected numbers to get feedback. In the case of negative feedback, the concerned office or institution run the risk of poor ranking. Consistent good feedback offers a number of incentives to the concerned officers including out of turn promotions, sources said.