Citing Adnan Sami’s case, Mayawati urges Centre to bring oppressed Muslims into CAA ambit

By: |
Published: January 28, 2020 1:59:53 PM

Sami, who was born in London to a Pakistan Air Force veteran, had applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016.

Adnan Sami, Adnan Sami case, Mayawati, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Bahujan Samaj Party, Padma Shri awards, BJP government, Pakistani Muslims, Ministry of Home AffairsBahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati (IE photo)

Reiterating its demand for a review of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Tuesday asked why the government could not shelter the oppressed Muslims of the neighbouring country when it has conferred Padma Shri on Pakistan-born singer Adnan Sami.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said, “When the BJP government can also honour the Pakistan born singer Adnan Sami with citizenship and the Padma Shri then why can’t the oppressed Pakistani Muslims not be given shelter under the CAA here like Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, etc? Therefore, it would be better if the Centre reviews CAA.”

Sami, who was born in London to a Pakistan Air Force veteran, had applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016. He was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs list showing his home state as Maharashtra.

