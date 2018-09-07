CISF recovers ultrasound machine stolen from Delhi Metro, minor held

The machine was recovered and the minor boy and his mother have been taken into custody by the police for the alleged theft

A box containing ultra-sound machine, worth Rs 16 lakh, that was stolen from a running Delhi Metro train few days back has been recovered by CISF sleuths after CCTV footage monitoring led them to the minor who allegedly picked it up, an official said Thursday.

The theft took place on August 31 when a company executive, who was carrying the machine in a carton, forgot to pick it while de-boarding at the Dwarka sector-21 station.

The executive, Rakesh, lodged a compliant with the Delhi Police stating that the carton containing Rs 16 lakh worth ultrasound machine has been stolen and subsequently the CISF was roped in and CCTV footage of the day was retrieved, a senior CISF officer said.

In the CCTV footage, a minor boy was seen picking the carton and his photo was then circulated amongst all Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) units deployed in the Delhi Metro, he said.

Sub-inspector S K Soni on Wednesday saw a minor sitting in the station area along with his mother and he immediately recognised the boy, the officer said.

The mother-son duo were interrogated and they led the police personnel to their home in Dwarka’s sector-26 where the box and the machine was kept.

