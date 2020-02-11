CISF catch Italy-bound passenger at IGI airport for carrying bullets in baggage

The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for carrying the ammunition
An Italy-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying four live bullets in his baggage, a senior official said on Tuesday. A Central Industrial Security Force official deputed at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan baggages detected bullet-like objects while checking the bag of Indian national Amrik Singh on Monday, he said.
“Four live bullet rounds of .32mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take an Air India flight to Milan,” the official said. The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for carrying the ammunition, he added. Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal area or an aircraft is banned under the Indian aviation laws.
