CIDCO lottery 2018 Live Streaming Online: CIDCO Navi Mumbai lottery live result online at Youtube

CIDCO lottery 2018 Live result Streaming Online: On Gandhi Jayanti, people of Maharashtra are getting a chance to purchase flats at affordable prices. City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra is set to announce results for CIDCO lottery 2018. A lottery for 14,838 apartments was put on hold in August by the CIDCO. Only the people belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories. The flats will be built across areas like Dronagiri, Ghansoli, Taloja, Kharghar and Kalamboli. The CIDCO lottery results 2018 will be announced at www.cidco.maharashtra.gov.in and lottery.cidcoindia.com.

People belong to the EWS category, will get 5,262 flats out of 14,838 and rests will go to LIG category. While EWS category flats will have a carpet area of 25.81 sq mt., LIG category will have 29.82 sq mt. carpet area.

The draw began at 11 am and CIDCO lottery 2018 Live result will be out at 6 pm. You can watch it live on youtube. If you want to check the winners’ list, please visit the website of CIDCO. You just need to Log on to lottery.cidcoindia.com. Then you click on ‘CIDCO LOTTERY 2018’ link. You can also log on to www.cidco.maharashtra.gov.in and lottery.cidcoindia.com to check the winners’ list.