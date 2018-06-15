CIA created Osama Bin Laden, says Vishwa Hindu Parishad, plans to launch agitation

In a statement, the VHP called the Central Intelligence Agency “anti-India” and sought an apology from it. (File photo: IE)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) today threatened to launch an agitation against the American intelligence agency CIA, which reportedly termed it a “religious militant organisation”. In a statement, the VHP called the Central Intelligence Agency “anti-India” and sought an apology from it. It was reported that the agency had allegedly termed the VHP and the Bajrang Dal “religious militant organisations”. The Hindu organisation’s General Secretary Surendra Jain said it’s a nationalist group which works for the country.

Asserting that the CIA’s allegations were “baseless” and “false”, Jain in a statement said, “The CIA was responsible for creating Osama bin Laden and has no moral right to lecture it.” He said the map of India used by the CIA shows a significant portion of Jammu and Kashmir as non-Indian territory. “This shows the CIA’s anti-India mindset. The VHP will launch an agitation against it,” he added.