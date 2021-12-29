‘Christians new target of Hindutva brigade’: P Chidambaram slams BJP over Missionaries of Charity row

The Home Office should use its Sherlock Holmes-like skills to suppress sectarian violence and terrorist activities, not to suppress Christian charity, said Chidambaram.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused the BJP government of targeting minorities in India after the Home ministry denied the renewal of FCRA license to Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity organisation. Chidambaram said that after Muslims, Christians are the new target of the Hindutva brigade.

“For the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata (West Bengal) nothing could be more surprising than the refusal of future foreign contributions. This is the biggest insult to the memory of Mother Teresa, who devoted her life to the care of the ‘poor and misery’ of India. The Home Ministry claims that it has received “some adverse inputs”. The Home Office should use its Sherlock Holmes-like skills to suppress sectarian violence and terrorist activities, not to suppress Christian charity and humanitarian work. As the year 2021 ends, it has become clear that the Modi government has made ‘Christian’ another target to further its majoritarian agenda,” alleged Chidambaram.

Chidambaram further alleged that the non-renewal of the FCRA license amounts to a direct attack on NGOs working for the India’s poor. “The rejection of renewal to MoC is a direct attack on NGOs who are doing yeoman service for the ‘poor and wretched’ of India. In the case of MoC, it reveals bias and prejudice against Christian charity work. After Muslims, Christians are the new target of the Hindutva brigade,” he claimed.

He also slammed the BJP government over the Maternal Mortality Ratio ranking in which the states ruled by the saffron party did not fare well. Chidambaram said that while the non-BJP ruled states have topped the ranking, BJP-ruled states are at the bottom and it shows that the double-engine model is proving to be a double disaster government.

“The top three states in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) are Kerala, TN and Maharashtra — all ruled by non-BJP parties. The bottom three states are MP, UP and Assam — all ruled by BJP,” he said.

The Congress leader further said, “Is there a lesson for the electorate? The double engine model seems to have become a double disaster government.”

The Rajya Sabha MP also attacked the BJP over tax raids on Kanpur businessman terming it a ‘comedy of errors’. “Is the seizure of Rs 257 crore of cash and jewellery in UP a case of ‘comedy of errors’? Instead of searching Pushparaj Jain, was the wrong person — Piyush Jain — searched? I suppose the comedy will not end here. As more accusations are traded between BJP and SP, more characters will emerge. The case exposed the utter failure of demonetisation,” said Chidambaram.

Two days ago, Banerjee had claimed that 22,000 patients and employees of Missionaries of Charity were left without food and medicines. “While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,” she had said.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs had refused the allegations saying the Missionaries of Charity’s application for renewal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration was refused on December 25 for not meeting eligibility conditions as some adverse inputs were received. The MHA also said that it did not freeze any account of the Missionaries of Charity but the State Bank of India has informed that the organization itself sent a request to the bank to freeze its accounts.