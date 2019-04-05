‘Chowkidar Sher Hai’: Karnataka artist gives PM Modi a new avatar this poll season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched mai bhi chowkidar campaign to counter Rahul Gandhi’s chowkidar chor hai narrative.

The furore over the ‘Chowkidar’ (watchman) campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the counter campaign by the Congress has made the term a household name ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2019. And now, the term has reached a level where it has taken the shape of an art which depicts PM Modi as a lion, signifying a king. A Mangaluru-based artist has come up with a digital vector art work on whom he termed as a youth icon who is dedicating himself to the nation.

It took two days for Jeevan Acharya to create the art titled ‘Chowkidar Sher Hai’ (the watchman is a lion), and the work has gone viral on social media now. Speaking to FinacialExpress online, Acharya said the motivation behind the creation is PM Modi’s dedication to the nation.

“PM Modi is a youth icon who has dedicated himself for the welfare of the nation, for personal work, inspiration is needed and PM Modi is my inspiration so made his portrait,” Acharya told FinancialExpress Online.

The design depicts PM Narendra Modi as a lion. Jeevan Acharya said that it took two days time to create the art titled ‘Chowkidar Sher Hai’ (the watchman is a lion).

Acharya’s artwork shows a lion and Narendra Modi camouflaged into vibrant sunrise colours. “The image carries a lot of meaning and people should understand the message behind the art,” Acharya said.

Having a degree from Mahalasa College of Visual Art, he is currently working as a guest lecturer in Mangaluru’s St Aloysius College teaching graphic designing, Acharya said that he has used vibrant sunrise colours, depicting the PM as a lion which signifies a king who is serving the nation.

“I have added vibrant sunrise colours and depicted PM Modi as lion, which means king and want people to understand what it means,” Acharya added.

Adding that he does not have any political affiliation, Acharya said that the nation see a person’s work and Modi fits in that image.

Acharya is also associated with the Kannada and Tulu film industries, where he contributes as a graphic designer. As his art has gained popularity, Acharya said that people with commercial intentions need to have his permission before using the portrait as he has the copyright.

However, he added that since the image carries PM Modi’s picture, it should be used for good purpose, adding that for personal uses like stickers on cars, print out etc., he has no problem.

Acharya has also done a week internship with ‘Angry Hanuman’ fame Karan Acharya, where he got to learn basics of digital art. Later, he went to renowned artist Nithin Rao Kumblekar for advance learning in digital art. He considers John Chandran as his guru.

The term ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ (watchman is a thief) is being used by the Congress party to attack PM Modi alleging wrongdoings during his tenure. In return, the BJP launched ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ (I am also watchman) to garner people’s support for PM Modi.