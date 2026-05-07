TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Thursday alleged that she was harassed by a group of men onboard an IndiGo flight to Delhi. According to her, the men shouted slogans such as “chor chor, TMC chor” and “Jai Shri Ram” while filming her inside the aircraft.

ALERT! i travelled to Delhi today on official work to attend meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Was on seat 1F on 6E 719. 4-6 men boarded in a group & leered at me & went to back of plane. When flight landed & before doors opened this is what they did &… pic.twitter.com/QE0SwrUY8I — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 7, 2026

In her post, Moitra said she was travelling from Kolkata to Delhi on official work to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. She said the incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E 719.Moitra said she was seated in seat 1F when a group of four to six men boarded the aircraft and stared at her before moving to the back of the plane. She alleged that after the flight landed, and before the aircraft doors opened, the men started shouting slogans and recording videos. “Chor chor, TMC chor, pishi chor, bhaipo chor”, the men were heard shouting. The slogans were aimed at Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

MP calls incident a safety concern

Moitra stated that the episode as harassment and said it violated her safety inside the aircraft. “This is no ‘citizen anger’. This is harassment and violates my safety in an aircraft. No way that these louts can get away with this harassment inside an airplane,” she said in her post. Financialexpress.com has reached out to IndiGo for a response on the matter. The report will be updated once the airline responds.

She also urged IndiGo to check the crew report, identify the passengers involved and place them on a no-fly list. Moitra also tagged Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, seeking action in the matter. This has happened just days after the BJP defeated the Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly elections, ending the party’s 15-year rule in the state. The BJP won 207 out of 294 seats and is set to form the government in West Bengal for the first time. The TMC finished second with 80 seats.

