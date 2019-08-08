Chopper scam: Ratul Puri may compromise probe if not arrested, ED tells court

Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, may compromise the investigation in the AgustaWestland chopper scam. (ANI photo)

The Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court Thursday that if not arrested, Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, may compromise the investigation in the AgustaWestland chopper scam. While seeking non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Puri, ED told special judge Arvind Kumar that the evidence was being tampered in the case related to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal with AgustaWestland.

The agency further said that there were chances that Puri may flee from justice. “Tampering of evidence is going on. Though there is LOC (Look Out Circular) issued against him (Puri), he may flee from Nepal and using other modes, since nothing seems impossible for these rich men… We are facing a lot of difficulty and the probe is likely to be compromised,” the agency told the court. The court has reserved its order on ED’s application for Friday.