Chopper scam: Delhi court issues non-bailable warrants against Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri

A Delhi court Friday issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam. Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued NBW against Puri as was sought by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

ED had told the court that Puri was non-cooperative and untraceable. In its application, the probe agency said that Puri was directed to join the investigation on Tuesday but he failed to turn up before it. The court had on Tuesday dismissed Puri’s anticipatory bail plea in the case.