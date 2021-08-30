‘Choice of words incorrect but strictness was needed’: CM Khattar on Karnal SDM after his deputy assures action

Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha had Saturday instructed cops posted in Karnal to lathicharge protesting farmers if anyone breached the security cordon.

Reacting to Karnal SDM’s controversial ‘break farmers’ heads’ order to the policemen, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that “although the officer’s choice of words was not correct, strictness had to be maintained to ensure law and order situation there was kept under check”.

Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha, a 2018-batch IAS officer, had Saturday instructed cops posted in Karnal to lathicharge protesting farmers if anyone breached the security cordon.

“Utha utha ke maarna peeche sabko (hit them hard)… We shall not allow this cordon to be breached. We have enough force available. We haven’t slept for the past two days. But you have come here after taking some sleep… Mere paas ek bhi banda nikal ke nahi aana chahiye. Agar aaye toh sar foota hua hona chahiye uska. Clear hai aapko (No one should break the cordon and reach me. If someone does, make sure he has a broken head. Hope this is clear),” Sinha had said in a viral video.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh on Monday, Khattar said: “If any action has to be taken [against the officer], it would first have to be assessed by the district administration. The DGP is also looking into it. To maintain law and order, strictness had to be ensured.”

“They [farmers] need to understand that they are not gaining anything out of such protests. People are no longer sympathetic towards them. I am getting phone calls that they [farmers] need to be dealt with strictly. But we are exercising restraint because they are our people,” he said while explaining the action by the cops.

On Saturday, at least 10 protesting farmers were injured in the alleged lathicharge by police in the district which took place around the time after SDM Sinha gave the controversial instruction to the cops.

Contrary to Khattar’s remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday condemned the remarks by Sinha and also assured action against him. Chautala’s remarks against the SDM came amid the mounting attack on the Haryana government by the opposition and the farmer leaders with Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) demanding strict against the officer.