Chaos in Rajya Sabha as it takes passage of two farm Bills

By: |
Updated: Sep 20, 2020 2:56 PM

Earlier, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded that reply to the debate on the two bills be postponed for tomorrow as the scheduled time for sitting on Sunday was over.

Amid the ruckus, the House was adjourned briefly.

Rajya Sabha on Sunday witnessed uproarious scenes when some opposition members led by the TMC climbed on to the chairman’s podium as the government pushed for the passage of two contentious farm bills. Slogan-shouting opposition members, including those from the TMC, Congress and Left, created ruckus after Deputy Chairman Harivansh did not consider their demand for a division of votes on a resolution to send the two bills to a select committee.

Earlier, Congress leader Nabi Ghulam Azad demanded that reply to the debate on the two bills be postponed for tomorrow as the scheduled time for sitting on Sunday was over. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha earlier in the day.

